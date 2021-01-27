OnList: People ages 65+ can register for Onondaga County’s vaccine waitlist starting Thursday at Noon

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — People ages 65-years-old and older can put their name on a coronavirus vaccine waitlist when “The OnList” special website goes live at noon on Thursday.

The link for “The OnList” is not yet available, but will be posted as soon as its shared with NewsChannel 9.

The form will ask for each person’s name, address, email address, phone number and date of birth.

Up to 10,000 senior citizens in Onondaga County are able to get their name on the list, instead of worrying about navigating other websites, filling out forms, and being locked out of appointments.

Starting with next week’s shipments, vaccine supplies at The Oncenter and Kinney Drugs locations will be reserved just for names from the list. As supply comes in every week, more names will be drafted and contacted.

The list does not guarantee a vaccine, but is an attempt to improve the complicated process.

Only people living in Onondaga County are eligible to join The OnList, but if it works, Kinney Drugs is considering expanding the list to its other store communities.