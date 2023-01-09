SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a Spring-like start to 2023, it is more seasonable out there now but nothing like it can be in January. Details are below…

More of a winter chill is here, but hardly any snow

After feeling highs in the 30s over the weekend, we basically stay in the 30s across CNY through the middle of this week with lows mainly in the 20s through Wednesday morning.

Winter jackets will be needed, but shades too?

It’s a little chillier midweek with a few snow showers/flurries overnight into Tuesday morning compliments of a weakening cold front crawling through. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Other than a few scattered lingering flurries to start Tuesday, the weather is quiet with even some breaks of sun developing near and north and east of Syracuse for the afternoon.

Wednesday is mostly cloudy but remains quiet as high pressure holds on for one more day.

Highs are seasonably cool Tuesday, low to mid 30s, before we inch back up a bit on Wednesday afternoon into the mid to upper 30s. Not bad for early to mid-January with an average high in the low 30s.

Still, it doesn’t look like a major change to prolonged winter cold and snow for us here in Central New York in the near term. By the weekend things may get a little more interesting. Click here to read the latest about a couple of storms to impact the area late in the week and possibly over the weekend.