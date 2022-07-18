MINOA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – If you’ve ever seen the “Green Pedestrian Bridge” located above the railroad tracks off of North Central Avenue and Main Street in the village, you know it’s unique.

However, if you’ve seen the bridge recently, you’ll also notice it’s in desperate need of repair.

In a story you’ll only see on NewsChannel 9, we check in with Mayor Bill Brazill and Onondaga County Legislator Mark Olson to see what’s being done about the eyesore.

“It’s one of those things where people like coming to Minoa for the Green Bridge.” MAYOR BILL BRAZILL, VILLAGE OF MINOA

Despite it being called the “Green Bridge,” it isn’t really green anymore. Red and brown rust are covering the overpass and has quickly transformed into a real eyesore.

The long-standing pedestrian bridge connects the north and south sides of the village. Like many neighbors, Karen Garm crosses the bridge every day.

It’s sad. When I brought my grandson up here last week, I looked around and said “wow, this needs a lot of repairs”, and it’s sad to see it deteriorate like this and knowing all the other improvements that they’re putting into the village, it would be a very beautiful and heartfelt thing to see it restored. KAREN GRAM, LONGTIME MINOA NEIGHBOR

The bridge is also nostalgic for Gram. She and her father, who used to work on the railroad, would climb to the top of regularly.

“My whole life I used to come here with my father and made a lot of memories back then with him growing up, Gram said.

Onondaga County is responsible for the upkeep and painting of the bridge. CSX Transportation is in charge of overseeing the walkway at the top of the bridge. The only responsibility the village has is lighting it.

Mayor Brazill said the last time the bridge has been touched was over 24 years ago, and he’s calling on the county to restore it before it’s too late.

“I think the biggest thing with the Green Bridge is that we need to be proactive,” Mayor Brazill said. “This is a bridge that needs to be open 24/7. We have a lot of traffic that goes over it. The county inspects it every year. It’s totally safe. It’s inspected to be used, but I’d hate to get to a point where all of a sudden we hear, ‘well, it’s in such disarray, we can’t allow people to come over.'”

Onondaga County Legislator and fellow village mayor, Mark Olson, brought these concerns to County Executive Ryan McMahon.

“I think it’s something that the county has shown their willingness to help main streets and villages and towns, and this is a part of the main street. So, I think we have a responsibility to take care of this and make it look right for this community.” LEGISLATOR MARK OLSON, DISTRICT 10, ONONDAGA COUNTY

The conversations to repair the bridge have already started, but what’s the expected price tag? Olson said it’s around $1 million dollars, give or take.

“People may say, ‘Oh my God, a million dollars for painting a bridge?’ Well, if you lived in this community, you’d want us to do that and you’d want the county to help,” Legislator Olson explained. “We’re going to look for alternate funding sources through the county. The village is looking for alternate funding sources, but if not, I still think it should be a part of the plan.”

Paperwork still needs to be looked over by CSX Transportation, the Onondaga County Legislature, and federal partners.

Olson’s goal is to have the funds for the Green Bridge repairs to be included in the county’s 2023 budget.

As of right now, the only other option walkers have in Minoa is to travel along Costello Parkway. It also goes over train tracks, but does not have any sidewalks, making it dangerous for neighbors.