Onondaga and Oneida counties experience more COVID-19 deaths

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga and Oneida counties continue to be the two counties in Central New York most affected by COVID-19, and both counties reported more deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday. 

In Onondaga County, one death from COVID-19 was reported on Sunday, bringing the county’s total to 93. This is the most deaths reported by a single county in the Central New York region. The county did not provide any further information on the death reported on Sunday.

Oneida County is currently in the deadliest four-day stretch the county has seen since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Oneida County reported four additional deaths from coronavirus on Sunday.

No further information was available on the four deaths from Sunday. 

Over the last four days, the county has seen 12 deaths from COVID-19. In total, 35 people in Oneida County have now lost their lives to coronavirus. 

Onondaga and Oneida counties are currently monitoring over 1,000 active cases of COVID-19 combined.

