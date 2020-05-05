Onondaga Central choir holds virtual concert

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Junior and Senior High chorus didn’t let COVID-19 and social distancing stop them from putting on a show!
In the video above, you can see them belting out “Let The Sunshine In!”
Even better, this video helped to close out Monday night’s installment of Inside Edition.
