Onondaga Central choir holds virtual concert

Local News
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga Junior and Senior High chorus didn’t let COVID-19 and social distancing stop them from putting on a show!

In the video above, you can see them belting out “Let The Sunshine In!”

Even better, this video helped to close out Monday night’s installment of Inside Edition.

