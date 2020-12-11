Onondaga Central School District in need of more substitutes

NEDROW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Central School District is in need of substitute teachers and teachers’ aides for the elementary schools and the Junior/Senior High School.

According to superintendent Rob Price, they’re short seven positions.

“We have principals who cover classrooms, and we have guidance counselors who cover classrooms when we’re shorthanded,” Price said.

In his eight years of being superintendent at the district, Price says this year has been his biggest challenge when it comes to finding substitutes. The district has about 800 students, and Price said sometimes they have 17 to 20 absences.

He’s asking applicants to have some education. “A Bachelor’s Degree and with such a shortage we have people working with us with an Associate’s Degree or some college education. If we’re in a real pinch we’ll take people with just a high school diploma.”

Price says if they don’t have enough substitutes, they could go fully remote which is something he would like to avoid.

“I don’t think it’s the best thing for students overall academically, socially emotionally, and it’s the best place.” He believes it’s the safest place during a pandemic.

