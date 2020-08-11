Onondaga Co. announces COVID-19 small business, not-for-profit grant program

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the Office of Economic Development would make $500,000 available for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

These grants will become available through the Onondaga County Industrial Development Agency and will help with out-of-pocket expenses related to COVID-19 health and safety requirements.

These grants are another important tool to help our small businesses and not-for-profits cover some of the expenses that they must incur to keep their employees and our community safe as we emerge on the other side of this global health pandemic. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

These funds can be used toward items such as PPE, purchase and installation of sanitizing stations or other necessary COVID-19 related costs as part of reopening.

Grants cannot exceed $10,000 and are awarded as a reimbursement.

Eligible applicants must be a business or not-for-profit located in Onondaga County with fewer than 50 employees. If you would like to apply, applications can be submitted online or mailed in.

Supporting documentation of the goods that have been purchased is required and it will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.