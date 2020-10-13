Onondaga Co. announces new project to rebuild homes on Green Street

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced a new project on Tuesday that will help rebuild homes and rebuild lives.

This is the plan for Green Street — between Lodi Street and Oak Street.

Onondaga County is working with A Tiny Home for Good to invest and remodel three housing developments there.

McMahon called this a critical project for poverty and infrastructure. He also said it’s getting one family out of a shelter and into a place of their own.