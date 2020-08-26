Onondaga Co. continues to approve of gyms reopening

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gyms and personal fitness centers continue to get the OK from Onondaga County to reopen.

On Tuesday, members of the Onondaga County government continued to make the rounds and make sure locations were up to certification based on New York State guidelines.

Train Hard Fitness in Liverpool passed its certification on Tuesday. The common themes that inspectors look for are social distancing measures, sanitizing stations and plenty of wipes for machines.

One inspector told NewsChannel 9 that all of the gyms they had been to on Monday and Tuesday had passed.

“[Owners] are doing whatever they can to get back into business and we are there to help them out and give them any ideas and any help we can to make sure they are in compliance so that they can get back in and earn a living again,” said Nicholas Kleist, chief confidential assistant to the county attorney.

Inspections will continue to happen throughout this week.

