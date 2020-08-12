Onondaga Co. continuing to reduce number of water chestnuts

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is back at work killing water chestnuts in the Seneca River in the Baldwinsville and Three Rivers areas.

The plants are rooted in the river bottom. They spread quickly and their seeds can remain dormant for several years, making elimination a multi-year effort.

Due to its thick formation, water chestnuts hinder navigation, crowd native plants and reduce fish habits.

Spraying it is actually part of a three pronged approach to taking care of water chestnuts, we have spraying we have mechanical removal; and we have hand pulling, so each of those is very important and they’ve very effective Jeffrey Till — Director of Public Health Engineering with Onondaga Co. Water Department

Officials also encourage neighbors to take part in removal efforts.