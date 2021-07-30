Onondaga CO. DA says laws need to be changed to keep communities safer

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says there are issues with the Bail Reform Law, and the Raise the Age Law.

Fitzpatrick held a news conference on Friday morning addressing the June 7 murder that happened on Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse. Darren Rosa, 23 was shot and killed and four teens, ages 16, 17,17, and 18, have been charged in connection to the murder.

Outside of the charges for the murder, he listed several charges for each of the teens and said there are contributing to increased crime among teens.

“So those are the four individuals. The next time a legislator tells you that the proudest vote she ever made was the raise the age, and to vote for bail reform show her this PowerPoint and ask her if she is still proud of that vote,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said from 2019-2020 shootings with injuries increased by more than 70 percent in Syracuse.

“At what point does someone simply say we made a mistake, we need to go back to the table, we need to sit down with reasonable thinking prosecutors, criminal defense lawyers, and, judges and get some discretion back to the judges to get these numbers under control,” Fitzpatrick went on.

Syracuse Police Chief Kenton Buckner said the laws were meant to help certain communities, but they’re having the opposite “The very reason that we attempted to correct some of the disparaging, adverse impacts to black and brown communities is causing issues in those same communities that we were trying to protect,” he said.

The four defendants who were charged in connection to the June 7 murder are being held.

You can watch the entire news conference below: