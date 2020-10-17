Onondaga Co. DA weighs in on Right to Know Act

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week the Syracuse Common Council adopted the Right to Know legislation to increase police transparency.
Lawmakers said that they passed it based on community feedback.
Considered a key piece of police reform legislation, the Right to Know Act creates new rules on how officers can interact with the public.
They must identify themselves, provide a reason for the stop and, if there’s no arrest, provide a business card with information on how to file a complaint.
Why were Chief Buckner’s concerns completely ignored? He addressed them methodically, logically, forcefully. He said, ‘Look, I accept the spirit of the law, but there are some flaws that are problematic.’Onondaga Co. DA Bill Fitzpatrick
Adopting the law was a demand of police accountability groups. It goes into effect on Dec. 14, 2020.
