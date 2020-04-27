Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga Co. Democratic Elections Commissioner speaks about presidential primary being cancelled in NY State

(WSYR-TV) — The Democratic presidential primary that was scheduled for June 23 in New York State has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The unprecedented move was made Monday morning by the Democratic members of the State’s Board of Elections.

New York State will still hold its congressional and state-level primaries on June 23.

Former Democratic presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders announced earlier this month that he had suspended his campaign. This cleared the way for former Vice President Joe Biden.

NewsChannel 9 spoke with the Onondaga County Democratic Elections Commissioner Dustin Czarny on Monday about the change:

