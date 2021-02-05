Vaccine supply may be limited, but there is ample COVID-19 testing available

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — While the vaccine is available, there’s just not enough supply to inoculate everyone just yet. Right now, testing is still the best defense to, as Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon often says, box in the coronavirus and stop further community spread.

McMahon said he doesn’t want the community to get too comfortable, especially if anyone is experiencing symptoms. Prior to the Halloween surge, most cases in the county were driven by symptomatic spread. People were going to work or running errands while they were sick, and spreading the virus.

SYMPTOMATIC TESTING

Onondaga County holds testing for those experiencing symptoms or those who have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus 7 days a week.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Symptomatic and exposure testing is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CNY Regional Market F-Shed, located at 2100 Park Street in Syracuse.

Symptomatic testing on weekends is held from 8 a.m. to noon at Nascentia Health located at 1050 West Genesee Street in Syracuse.

Appointments are required for testing at the F-Shed location and Nascentia Health’s location. Click here to register for a test if you are experiencing symptoms.

ASYMPTOMATIC TESTING

If you are not having symptoms or are not a contact of a positive COVID-19 case, you can register for an asymptomatic test.

Asymptomatic testing is available Monday through Saturday at the Oncenter Convention Center in downtown Syracuse located at 800 South State Street. McMahon says the county reduced its hours, but if demand for testing increases, it will begin testing on Sundays again. Appointments are required, click here to register. You are asked to not arrive more than 15 minutes before your appointment time. You are also required to wait on-site for your results. This site uses the 15-minute rapid test.

Onondaga County is also hosting mobile testing clinics in different communities. Visit Covid19.OnGov.net/appointments to find a pop-up testing clinic near you.

SYRACUSE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER TESTING

The Syracuse Community Health Center, located at 819 South Salina Street in Syracuse, provides both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing. It is also a walk-up and drive-thru testing center. Appointments are not necessary for this site. The center is open every Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is closed from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. for lunch.