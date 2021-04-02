Onondaga Co. energy surcharge to expire early

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Energy bills for people in Onondaga County will be decreasing much earlier than expected.

The county will expire a tax it added last year to increase revenue during the height of the pandemic.

The energy surcharge meant each household in Onondaga County added an average of $6 to their energy bill. It started in September and was expected to end on November 30, 2022.

Now those savings probably won’t be seen right away. The legislature will vote next month and then the utilities will need to make the adjustment. County Executive Ryan McMahon says he’s been in touch with the legislature’s leadership who are in agreement. The measure is expected to pass without any opposition.