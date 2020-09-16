Onondaga Co. Exec on new nursing home guidelines: ‘I think it’s a good move’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon has weighed in on the new state nursing home guidelines.

The state is getting rid of the rule that said a nursing home must be COVID-19 free for 28 days. That will now be cut in half, down to 14 days COVID-19 free.

The new guidance will allow visitation to around 80% of nursing homes across the state.

McMahon is saying that now is the time to start testing the boundaries.

I think it’s a good move. I’m glad to see it happen, so these families can get together. Mental health is a big deal. They quality of life for some of these seniors has not been very good, so being able to get out and see their loved ones now, we need to take advantage of that. Onondaga Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon

The new guidelines, which go into effect on Thursday, also require visitors to show they have tested negative for COVID-19 within the last seven days.