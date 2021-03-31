Onondaga Co. Exec. to deliver State of the County address tonight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will deliver his third State of the County address Wednesday night.

McMahon says he’ll touch on a path forward out of this coronavirus pandemic.

His 2020 State of the County address was given on February 10, before Central New York had its first case of COVID. Topics in that speech included a deal with Honeywell acquiring 40 acres of waterfront property, renovations to the Central Tech building for a STEAM school, and plans for the old Carnegie Library building.

The 2021 State of the County will be held in the National Veterans Resource Center at Syracuse University. It starts at 6:30 p.m. NewsChannel 9 will live stream the speech on LocalSYR.com.