Onondaga Co. Exec. weighs in on trick-or-treating

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said the county will put out guidance in the coming weeks on trick or treating.

McMahon also emphasized that the county will not ban trick or treating.

Many people have been wondering what Halloween would look like during the pandemic.

McMahon said it is important to stay smart if you plan on heading out Halloween night.

We will put out some public health recommendations related to parents and guardians and how to do it and be the safest you possibly can. Certainly we know that going trick or treating with people that you live with or are with daily is better than going with very large groups of people that you don’t associate with on a daily basis. Ryan McMahon — Onondaga County Executive

McMahon said he will work with the county health department to get those recommendations out as we get closer to Halloween.