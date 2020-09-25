Onondaga Co. Executive discusses the legality of ShoppingTown Mall’s eviction order to tenants

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tenants in ShoppingTown Mall received a notice earlier this week from Moonbeam Capital, the mall’s owner, saying they had to vacate ShoppingTown within 30 days.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined NewsChannel 9 on Friday to discuss the legality of the eviction notice. It is also important to note that ShoppingTown Mall currently owes the county several tax payments.

In the interview, the county executive also discusses COVID-19 in schools and the census.