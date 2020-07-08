Onondaga Co. Executive: ‘Get your 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask parents to get their young adults tested.

New trend is that ages 17 to 30 driving new cases this makes sense as these age groups are more socially active. These cases are also leading to household contacts. These contacts often being an older loved one.



Here is my ask to Parents. Get your 17, 18, 19 yr olds tested. — Ryan McMahon (@CHM_McMahon) July 8, 2020

McMahon went on to say that most of the cases in these young adults are asymptomatic, which is why they need to be tested.

“…And they have led to symptomatic household contact cases,” said McMahon. “Again, let’s get our 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested.”