Onondaga Co. Executive: ‘Get your 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested’

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask parents to get their young adults tested.
McMahon went on to say that most of the cases in these young adults are asymptomatic, which is why they need to be tested.
“…And they have led to symptomatic household contact cases,” said McMahon. “Again, let’s get our 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested.”
