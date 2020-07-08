Onondaga Co. Executive: ‘Get your 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon took to Twitter on Tuesday to ask parents to get their young adults tested.

McMahon went on to say that most of the cases in these young adults are asymptomatic, which is why they need to be tested.

“…And they have led to symptomatic household contact cases,” said McMahon. “Again, let’s get our 17, 18, 19 year-olds tested.”

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected