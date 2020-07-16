Onondaga Co. Executive provides update on Amazon warehouse

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon warehouse is coming along quickly in the Town of Clay.
The progress on this building right here, this is massive. We have not seen a construction site like this in our community in decades, this is even not one tenth of the way finished from what the end product will look like.Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
The goal is still to have it open in a little over a year from now.
