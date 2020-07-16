Onondaga Co. Executive provides update on Amazon warehouse

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon said Friday, June 26, 2020, that it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will drive up without a driver. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Amazon warehouse is coming along quickly in the Town of Clay.

The progress on this building right here, this is massive. We have not seen a construction site like this in our community in decades, this is even not one tenth of the way finished from what the end product will look like. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The goal is still to have it open in a little over a year from now.