Onondaga Co. executive threatens to have sheriff deputies help tenants get property out of ShoppingTown

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County executive threatened the owners of ShoppingTown mall that he’s willing to send sheriff deputies to help tenants move out their property.

McMahon is concerned that the small business owners with stores inside the mall won’t be allowed in to remove their remaining inventories now that owner Moonbeam Capital is evicting them.

Last week, tenants were sent letters by the ownership ordering them out of the mall within 30 days.

McMahon says the mall’s owners have been paying the $25 million per month both parties agreed to settle unpaid property taxes.

The mall has been closed since March when the COVID-19 shutdown began. Other malls have been allowed to open after making air filtration upgrades that ShoppingTown has not made.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.