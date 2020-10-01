Onondaga Co. executive threatens to have sheriff deputies help tenants get property out of ShoppingTown

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County executive threatened the owners of ShoppingTown mall that he’s willing to send sheriff deputies to help tenants move out their property.
McMahon is concerned that the small business owners with stores inside the mall won’t be allowed in to remove their remaining inventories now that owner Moonbeam Capital is evicting them.
Last week, tenants were sent letters by the ownership ordering them out of the mall within 30 days.
McMahon says the mall’s owners have been paying the $25 million per month both parties agreed to settle unpaid property taxes.
The mall has been closed since March when the COVID-19 shutdown began. Other malls have been allowed to open after making air filtration upgrades that ShoppingTown has not made.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- 4 things to know about Trump’s battle with coronavirus
- SUNY-wide safety protocols and increased penalties for non-compliance go into effect Oct. 1
- Thousands of airline workers face furloughs, lay offs after Congress misses deadline to provide aid
- COVID-19 contact tracing misunderstood in California’s Latino communities
- Amazon reveals over 19,000 workers got COVID-19
For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App