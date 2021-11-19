Onondaga Co. Executive to reconsider boundaries of new 16th legislative district, will consider vetoing maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive said Friday he’d consider using his veto power against his own party’s maps that redraw the Onondaga County Legislature’s district lines if he determines some complaints from Democrats have validity.

At his own public hearing required by county law Friday, McMahon heard two hours straight from people who don’t like the process or result of the redistricting plan.

Democrats have consistently complained the process has been rushed and the resulting maps heavily favor Republicans in future legislative elections.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 after his public hearing, McMahon said, “I want to look at (District) 16. I want to look at (District) 16. Some of the other issues, I understand no town wants to have three or four representatives, but it’s hard.”

The boundaries of the new District 16 was a common complaint at McMahon’s hearing.

The current District 16 currently encompasses Syracuse’s South Side, roughly funning from Adams and Gifford Streets south to Seneca Turnpike. The new boundaries expands the district north into Downtown Syracuse and east to include some of the the University neighborhood.

Oceanna Fair, who’s lived her entire life on the South Side, said: “Do our issues get diluted because the voice of the University is stronger than the voice of the South Side, or Downtown? You’d be representing three unique areas and cancelling out the voices.”

McMahon had 30 days from the bill’s passage in the legislature, last Friday, to approve or veto the plan.