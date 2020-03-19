Onondaga Co. Executive: ‘We are very low on testing kits’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Wednesday during a press conference that the county is now “very low” on testing kits.

“We are at war with this virus,” McMahon said during the press conference on Wednesday.

People from all over New York State are coming to Onondaga County to be tested for the virus. The goal of these testing sites is to make emergency rooms less crowded.

“Over 25 percent of the tests being done at our hospitals and in our triage testing site are from people outside of Onondaga County,” McMahon said.

The triage line that Upstate New York has is a multi-triage line, according to McMahon. This means many people are coming into the community to be tested.

McMahon also said that someone came from the Bronx to be tested here.

“There has not been an issue with testing kits until today,” McMahon said on Wednesday.

McMahon said that the county is working with state partners and others on this issue.

On Tuesday, Onondaga County got test kits from Oswego Hospital and Auburn Hospital.

New York State also gave the county 200 testing kits, according to McMahon.

This is the first time, due to us being proactive on this, we’re not just serving our own community here in Onondaga County. We are serving all of Central New York and northern New York. That makes us bigger than the downstate counties. So we merit the same type of resources from FEMA and the state government. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

On Tuesday, McMahon said the triage testing center did around 300 tests.

