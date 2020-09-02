Onondaga Co, Galaxy Media announce ‘Halloween at the Park’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County and Galaxy Media announced details for a new drive-thru series, Halloween at the Park, on Tuesday.

The series is set to run from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31 at Jamesville Beach Park.

The drive-thru helps the public celebrate Halloween in a family-friendly, socially distanced way. Visitors will follow a lighted path in their vehicle as they see festive Halloween-themed displays along the trail.

Halloween at the Park is being done by the same event teams that create Lights on the Lake, Fright Nights and Lights on Jacob Lane.

We know that families in our community are looking for safe things to do and we are excited that Galaxy Media and their partners are launching a new event at one of our great county parks. Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

It will cost $10 per car from Sunday through Thursday and $15 per car on Friday and Saturday.

Visitors can log onto the Halloween at the Park website to buy their pre-sale pass for a specific date in October.

A limited number of vehicles will be allowed through the show each night.