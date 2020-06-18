Onondaga Co. GOP Chairman Dadey announces he will step down

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In a statement released Thursday evening, Onondaga County GOP Chairman Tom Dadey announced that he will step down when his current term ends in September.

Dadey was elected in 2010.

Read his full statement below:

STATEMENT FROM ONONDAGA COUNTY GOP CHAIRMAN THOMAS V. DADEY, JR.

For the last 10 years, I have had the honor and privilege of serving as the Onondaga County Republican Committee Chairman. Together, with the dedicated men and women who make up our Committee, we have made great progress and enjoyed many shared successes — starting with retiring all of the debt we inherited, taking back a Syracuse-area congressional seat for the GOP, winning a strong Republican supermajority on the Onondaga County Legislature, retaining the County Executive’s seat along with countywide offices, picking up a Syracuse common council seat, winning Assembly, Senate and Judicial seats as well as countless town races for our Party. As an early supporter of New York businessman Donald J. Trump, I proudly endorsed him to become President of the United States of America.

While I have poured my heart and soul into this endeavor, I have decided that the time is right for me to step down as Chairman when my current term ends in September. While I will not be a candidate for re-election, I will continue to support Republican candidates and conservative values. And, I will never hesitate to stand up and speak out for what I believe.

At this stage of my life, however, I have a strong desire to devote more time to my incredible wife Joan, my three beautiful daughters Erin, Regan and Maeve, and my private insurance business. I have always believed in term limits, and when I was first elected pledged to serve no longer than our longest serving Chairman. Simply put, it is time for someone else to lead the Onondaga County Republican Committee.

There is no governing without first being elected by the men and women of your state, your district, your county or your town, and by that measure I was fortunate to help many Republican candidates win public office where they could set the agenda and deliver for their communities.

I cannot thank the nearly six hundred Onondaga County Republican Committee members enough for the faith and confidence they placed in me over this last decade. Whether being elected by my peers to serve as the New York Republican State Committee First Vice Chairman, the privilege of serving on the Republican National Committee Platform Committee or the honor of being appointed to the Presidential Transition Team, it has been a wild and wonderful ride.