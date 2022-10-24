SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A home on Stolp Avenue in Syracuse had the siding and 47 windows replaced as part of Onondaga County’s lead remediation program. It cost nearly $40,000.

“Forty-thousand dollars is a ton of money to address this in a proactive way,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “One that makes it really economically infeasible if you’re a landlord, especially a small landlord. That’s why these programs are critical.”

The county has committed to investing $8.7 million to address lead exposure and lead poisoning. That includes home improvements like what was done on Stolp Avenue. A homeowner would just need to apply to see if they are eligible.

“This isn’t a red tape drawn out process. As soon as we get the applications in, our team will review it and get to the homeowner and work on identifying the challenge and working to get the criteria met to get the funds dispersed to the contractors,” said McMahon.

Other initiatives focus on education which would provide information in languages other than English. And seniors in the Syracuse City School District who are in the construction CTE can be trained in the spring by taking to lead certification class.

The county is also launching a pilot program called “Lead It Go” to provide enrichment services to children with elevated blood lead levels.

“If a delay is identified they’re referred to early intervention services,” said Rebecca Shultz, the Director of Community Health in the Onondaga County Health Department. “But if a delay is not identified they will be able to participate in the Lead It Go program where they’re provided prevention services similar to those in early intervention with the idea that any developmental delay can be prevented.”

The goal is to prevent lead poisoning and exposure with all these initiatives working together.

To learn more information about various programs you can visit the county’s website, here.