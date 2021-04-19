Onondaga Co. helping landlords and tenants with pandemic relief

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is offering help to landlords and tenants after the pandemic hit those paying rent pretty hard. Applications for rent relief go live on the county’s website Monday.

County Executive Ryan McMahon announcing that $26 million is available to fix the problem. “If you’re a property owner and your tenant is behind, or you’re a tenant and you’re behind, you can go on and fill out an application.”

The state put a moratorium on evicting anyone who has endured COVID-related hardships but that has backed up landlords in making the payments they need.

More details on the program are expected from the county Monday during McMahon’s press briefing. NewsChannel 9 will stream the briefing live on LocalSYR.com at 3 p.m.