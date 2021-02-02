Onondaga Co. hosts pop-up clinics targeting specific groups in community

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Over 1,000 community members in Onondaga County will receive a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and Wednesday during pop-up clinics.

“These pop-up clinics are part of our continued effort to vaccinate as many members of our community as quickly as possible. We know that extra effort must be made to reach certain demographics, including the New American Community, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon. “Thank you to our partners at the Syracuse Housing Authority and Community Based Organizations for being the credible messengers we need to make sure our neighbors know the vaccine is safe and available. Onondaga County will continue to work night and day to secure as many additional doses of the vaccine as possible so we can continue our fight against COVID-19 and vaccinate our community as quickly as possible.”

Tuesday’s pop-up clinic is taking place at Toomey Abbott Towers, where the Syracuse Housing Authority identified roughly 500 residents to receive the vaccine. Onondaga County is also inviting neighbors from nearby zip codes who may have signed up for the OnList to get their shot, too.

Wednesday’s clinic will take place at Dr. Weeks Elementary School/Syracuse Northeast Community Center and will focus on vaccinating the people in the New American Community. At least 600 people are scheduled to receive their first dose at Wednesday’s clinic.

These clinics are not open to the general public. Vaccines for these pop-up clinics were provided by New York State and are in addition to Onondaga County’s weekly allotment of vaccine. McMahon is expected to announce the date of the next vaccination clinic and when appointments will become available later Tuesday afternoon.