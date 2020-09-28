Onondaga Co. Immunization Clinic to reopen on Sept. 30 by appointment only

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Immunization Clinic will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 30 by appointment only.
The clinic is located in the Onondaga County Civic Center at 421 Montgomery Street in Syracuse.
It will be open every Wednesday starting Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone in need of immunizations must call the Onondaga County Health Department at 315-435-2000.
No walk-ins are allowed at this time and there will be a limited number of appointments available.
Those who have private health insurance should schedule an appointment with their own healthcare provider. No one will be turned away for not having health insurance, according to the health department.
The Immunization Clinic will have the following rules in place:
- Those who are two years old and older must wear a face covering at all times.
- Those who have an appointment should arrive on time, not early. Only one adult can accompany children who are getting shots. Children who don’t have appointments should not be brought to the clinic.
- All patients will have their temperatures taken, be pre-screened for risk factors and will have to use hand sanitizer before entering.
- Chairs will be placed six feet apart and all toys and literature have been removed from the waiting area.
- The clinic has a separate entrance and exit to limit traffic through the waiting room. All staff members will wear masks and face shields at all times.
For more information, contact the Onondaga County Health Department at 315-435-2000.
