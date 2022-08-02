SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, the Onondaga County Legislature approved the County Executive’s $85 million proposal to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor
Nine county legislators voted in favor of the project and 8 were opposed.
It was a packed house in the Onondaga County Legislative Chambers. The gallery was filled mostly with community members against the aquarium project. Some were able to voice their disappointment, frustration and anger.
Many believe the $85 million dollars for the now approved aquarium can and should be better spent elsewhere including:
- More housing investments
- Fighting childhood poverty
- Mental health services
- Adequate health care
- Child care and social services for children
- Addressing the lead crisis in the community
The public comment period was capped at 30 minutes. A motion to extend the public comment period proposed by Legislator Chris Ryan was defeated.
Two pages were full of people signed up to speak but less than half had that opportunity given the time constraints.
Out of the 10 who did speak, only a Van Buren town councilor, Wendy Van Der Water, expressed full support for the aquarium. She often referred to the economic success of the St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater, which received its fair share of controversy.
Some even used their time at the microphone to express their frustrations over the lack of public input.
Deborah Peaster, a lifelong Syracuse resident, was unable to speak during public input, but she had a message for the legislators who voted “yes.”