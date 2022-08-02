SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – On Tuesday, the Onondaga County Legislature approved the County Executive’s $85 million proposal to build an aquarium in Syracuse’s Inner Harbor

Nine county legislators voted in favor of the project and 8 were opposed.

It was a packed house in the Onondaga County Legislative Chambers. The gallery was filled mostly with community members against the aquarium project. Some were able to voice their disappointment, frustration and anger.

Many believe the $85 million dollars for the now approved aquarium can and should be better spent elsewhere including:

More housing investments

Fighting childhood poverty

Mental health services

Adequate health care

Child care and social services for children

Addressing the lead crisis in the community

“There’s a lot of housing insecurity and when you’re insecure, it’s hard to hold down your job and it just leaves us in this constant state of expanding poverty and things are just getting worse for poor communities. It’s infuriating to see that their priority is to line the pocket of someone else cause all this is about putting money in some developer’s pockets.” ALBERT TUBBERT, AGAINST THE AQUARIUM PROPOSAL

The public comment period was capped at 30 minutes. A motion to extend the public comment period proposed by Legislator Chris Ryan was defeated.

Two pages were full of people signed up to speak but less than half had that opportunity given the time constraints.

Out of the 10 who did speak, only a Van Buren town councilor, Wendy Van Der Water, expressed full support for the aquarium. She often referred to the economic success of the St. Joseph’s Lakeview Amphitheater, which received its fair share of controversy.

Some even used their time at the microphone to express their frustrations over the lack of public input.

Deborah Peaster, a lifelong Syracuse resident, was unable to speak during public input, but she had a message for the legislators who voted “yes.”

“It’s too late to change the vote, but I am going to say this clearly, just like everything else going so radically wrong in our community, it is not too late to vote the same people who voted for this…vote them out. The only power we have is our vote and it’s time for everyone to wake up.” DEBORAH PEASTER, AGAINST THE AQUARIUM PROPOSAL

You can watch Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s full press conference below: