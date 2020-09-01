Onondaga Co. legislature approves flexibility to lay off workers

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature has approved giving Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon flexibility to lay off workers as needed.

Last week, McMahon said he had no choice but to seek approval for layoffs because of a lack of federal funding during the pandemic.

Up to 250 county employees could lose their jobs.

McMahon has not decided which departments will get bigger cuts, but he said he will avoid cuts to public safety and the health department.

