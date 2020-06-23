Onondaga Co. Legislature passes extra energy tax

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Legislature passed the hotly debated extra sales tax on Tuesday afternoon.

It is going to provide millions to both the city and county to help offset some of the impact because of COVID-19.

It is expected to save over 200 county jobs for at least a month or two as they wait on federal aid.

This also means that every household in the county that pays an energy bill will be charged an additional four percent county sales tax. This will come out to about $6 a month starting September 1 until Nov. 30, 2022.

This isn’t new in New York State as many other municipalities across the state already pay it.

The vote passed 10 to 6.