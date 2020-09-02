Onondaga Co. meets with workers’ union to negotiate minimizing layoffs

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Union leadership and the Onondaga County Executive confirm to NewsChannel 9 that the two parties met Wednesday to negotiate how to minimize the impact of layoffs on the county government’s workforce.

The meeting comes about 24 hours after the Onondaga County Legislature voted to give the county executive unprecedented power to lay workers off as needed.

County Executive Ryan McMahon requested the flexible power, so he can make decisions about layoffs during the ever-changing financial situation instead of laying off more workers than needed.

CSEA, the union representing hundreds of Onondaga County’s workers, feels McMahon should have taken smaller action sooner to avoid the current problem.

McMahon says an earlier offer of voluntary furloughs wasn’t manageable and wasn’t helpful enough to consider. He says he’s willing to accept a stronger offer based on furloughs to offset permanent job loss.

Without any financial help from the federal government, McMahon feels he’s left with no choice but to lay off workers to make up for the millions of dollars the pandemic took away from the county budget.

