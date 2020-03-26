SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that Onondaga County now has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
McMahon also announced there are no new deaths to report.
This is a jump of 30 cases; there were 81 cases confirmed on Wednesday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we receive more information.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Blood donations being encouraged at NYS Fairgrounds during COVID-19 pandemic
- Dyson making 15,000 ventilators to help fight COVID-19
- Onondaga Co. now has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Syracuse Department of Public Works postpones yard waste, construction debris collection
- Onondaga County COVID-19 cases up to 111
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App