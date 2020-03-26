Onondaga Co. now has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced on Thursday that Onondaga County now has 111 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

McMahon also announced there are no new deaths to report.

This is a jump of 30 cases; there were 81 cases confirmed on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we receive more information.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9