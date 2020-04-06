Onondaga Co Poll Results: More than a third impacted by job loss, Cuomo gets good grades

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) More than a third of Onondaga County residents who responded to a Nexstar Broadcasting/Emerson College poll reported they or a member of their household lost a job due the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found 34.7% reporting a job loss in their household.

Almost 40% of those responding across the state reported someone in their household lost a job because of the response to the pandemic.

The New York State Labor Department reports that for the week ending March 28 it processed 369,025 new unemployment claims, an increase of 2,674% over the same week last year.

In addition to job losses, COVID-19 has taken a toll on the stock market, inflicting big losses to 401K plans.

But the survey found that despite the economic upheaval, 81 percent of those surveyed were more concerned about their personal health than their personal finances.

The poll also found Onondaga County residents overwhelmingly approved of the way New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is handling the crisis.

More than 65% of Onondaga residents surveyed approved of the job he is doing, just slightly lower than his statewide approval rating of more than 70%.

It should be noted the poll was conducted April 3-5, after the governor made his comments about taking unused ventilators from hospitals for use in New York City.

He has since clarified his comments saying the state would ask for 20% of the unused ventilators at upstate hospitals.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump had an approval rating of just about 30%.

The New York Emerson College/Nexstar poll was conducted April 3-5, 2020. This poll was conducted in English and Spanish. The sample consisted of New York residents, with a Credibility Interval (CI) similar to a poll’s margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, ethnicity, education, and region. It is important to remember that subsets based on gender, age, party breakdown, ethnicity, and region carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines (n=669), Mobile phones (n=289), and an online panel provided by MTurk (n=42).