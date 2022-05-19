ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year 500,000 calls come through Onondaga County’s 911 Center. About 80,000 of those are medical calls, but not all of those calls are emergencies.

“Stitches have fallen out of a finger, rash is what we’ve seen, dental. People call with a dental toothache,” explained Lisa Edmondson, Director of Nurse Navigation for Global Medical Response.

As part of Onondaga County’s new Nurse Navigation program, those calls will be transferred to a nurse for assessment and referral to appropriate care.

“That could include a virtual visit, telemedicine with a physician or it could include getting sent back to another 911 operator for another call for another need,” said Onodaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

The nurses, from Global Medical Response, are based in Dallas, Texas, but they are licensed in New York State. The program went live on Wednesday and nurses took 11 calls.

“Three resulted in a transport to urgent care, one was treated over the phone by a nurse, seven returned for ambulances,” McMahon explained.

Nurse Navigation takes care of the cost of transportation to and from urgent care. They utilize ride hailing service Lyft.

Within 24 hours a nurse will follow up with a patient to ensure they receive the care that they needed.

“Really the impact is going to be as we spoke about in the community,” said Julie Corn, the Commissioner of Onondaga County’s Department of Emergency Communications/911. “It’s going be better care for our residents. It’s going to be less strain on the ambulance and emergency room system. You’re going to see it cumulatively over time.”

It’s all about making sure everyone has the resources they need to ensure the health of the entire community.

The Nurse Navigation program costs about $500,00 a year in Onondaga County.

Nurse Navigation is a nationwide with programs in Floriday, Georgia, Washinton DC, Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Washington, Texas and New York. In New York State, there’s a program in Monroe County.

You can learn more on the 911 center’s Facebook page.

