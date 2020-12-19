Onondaga Co. reports its 50th COVID-19 death in the last 7 days, making it deadliest week since pandemic began

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, as the county just reported its most deaths due to COVID-19 over a seven-day span since the pandemic began Saturday.

Tragically, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 within the county Saturday.

Since Saturday, December 12, 50 people in Onondaga County have died due to COVID-19. This is the most deaths from COVID-19 the county has seen in one week since the pandemic began.

McMahon on Saturday, also announced 447 new cases of the virus within Onondaga County.

After a week of averaging less than 350 new cases per day, Saturday marked the second consecutive day the county had more than 400 new cases.

According to McMahon, 308 Onondaga County residents are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 and 54 people are in the ICU.

Across the Central New York region, 6.98% of all test results reported Friday were positive. Also, about 28% of all hospital beds are available in the Central New York region. If a region has fewer than 15% of hospital beds available they could be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 6.28% 6.49% 6.78% Central New York 6.95% 6.89% 6.98% Finger Lakes 8.26% 8.31% 8.45% Long Island 5.97% 6.08% 6.19% Mid-Hudson 6.14% 6.17% 6.27% Mohawk Valley 8.03% 8.21% 8.24% New York City 4.16% 4.14% 4.22% North Country 4.46% 4.51% 4.59% Southern Tier 2.36% 2.48% 2.46% Western New York 6.57% 6.57% 6.64% Statewide 5.24% 5.25% 5.36% Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Statewide, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was 5.18%. On top of that, hospitalizations across the state increased and 127 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Friday.

New York State’s complete COVID-19 data from Friday:

Test Results Reported – 191,476

– 191,476 Tested Positive – 9,919

– 9,919 Percent Positive – 5.18%

– 5.18% Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)

– 6,208 (+127) Patients Newly Admitted – 737

– 737 Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)

– 1,088 (+20) Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)

– 610 (+18) Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)

– 94,579 (+522) Deaths – 127

– 127 Total Deaths – 28,474

Since the pandemic began, there have been 838,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 8,997 176 Allegany 1,537 35 Broome 6,938 45 Cattaraugus 2,011 35 Cayuga 1,953 69 Chautauqua 2,720 96 Chemung 4,028 37 Chenango 962 17 Clinton 777 28 Columbia 1,337 22 Cortland 1,688 33 Delaware 566 19 Dutchess 10,090 131 Erie 35,953 446 Essex 430 8 Franklin 558 18 Fulton 997 16 Genesee 2,000 177 Greene 969 16 Hamilton 81 4 Herkimer 1,401 34 Jefferson 1,265 49 Lewis 638 8 Livingston 1,352 34 Madison 1,820 59 Monroe 27,059 670 Montgomery 908 16 Nassau 75,421 763 Niagara 6,709 127 NYC 377,229 3,345 Oneida 9,178 266 Onondaga 17,267 407 Ontario 2,446 79 Orange 20,876 159 Orleans 1,018 30 Oswego 2,724 49 Otsego 990 21 Putnam 4,077 42 Rensselaer 3,091 100 Rockland 25,124 141 Saratoga 4,008 100 Schenectady 4,377 109 Schoharie 408 7 Schuyler 428 8 Seneca 566 15 St. Lawrence 1,546 35 Steuben 2,709 46 Suffolk 80,989 942 Sullivan 2,639 38 Tioga 1,451 12 Tompkins 1,728 18 Ulster 4,791 55 Warren 833 21 Washington 634 9 Wayne 1,937 56 Westchester 62,405 578 Wyoming 1,053 40 Yates 398 3 Courtesy: New York State Health Department

