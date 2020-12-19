Onondaga Co. reports its 50th COVID-19 death in the last 7 days, making it deadliest week since pandemic began

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, as the county just reported its most deaths due to COVID-19 over a seven-day span since the pandemic began Saturday.

Tragically, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 within the county Saturday.

Since Saturday, December 12, 50 people in Onondaga County have died due to COVID-19. This is the most deaths from COVID-19 the county has seen in one week since the pandemic began.

McMahon on Saturday, also announced 447 new cases of the virus within Onondaga County. 

After a week of averaging less than 350 new cases per day, Saturday marked the second consecutive day the county had more than 400 new cases. 

According to McMahon, 308 Onondaga County residents are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 and 54 people are in the ICU.

Across the Central New York region, 6.98% of all test results reported Friday were positive. Also, about 28% of all hospital beds are available in the Central New York region. If a region has fewer than 15% of hospital beds available they could be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.

COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region6.28%6.49%6.78%
Central New York6.95%6.89%6.98%
Finger Lakes8.26%8.31%8.45%
Long Island5.97%6.08%6.19%
Mid-Hudson6.14%6.17%6.27%
Mohawk Valley8.03%8.21%8.24%
New York City4.16%4.14%4.22%
North Country4.46%4.51%4.59%
Southern Tier2.36%2.48%2.46%
Western New York6.57%6.57%6.64%
Statewide5.24%5.25%5.36%
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

Statewide, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was 5.18%. On top of that, hospitalizations across the state increased and 127 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Friday.

New York State’s complete COVID-19 data from Friday:

  • Test Results Reported – 191,476
  • Tested Positive – 9,919
  • Percent Positive – 5.18%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 737
  • Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)
  • Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)
  • Deaths – 127
  • Total Deaths – 28,474

Since the pandemic began, there have been 838,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. 

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany8,997176
Allegany1,53735
Broome6,93845
Cattaraugus2,01135
Cayuga1,95369
Chautauqua2,72096
Chemung4,02837
Chenango96217
Clinton77728
Columbia1,33722
Cortland1,68833
Delaware56619
Dutchess10,090131
Erie35,953446
Essex4308
Franklin55818
Fulton99716
Genesee2,000177
Greene96916
Hamilton814
Herkimer1,40134
Jefferson1,26549
Lewis6388
Livingston1,35234
Madison1,82059
Monroe27,059670
Montgomery90816
Nassau75,421763
Niagara6,709127
NYC377,2293,345
Oneida9,178266
Onondaga17,267407
Ontario2,44679
Orange20,876159
Orleans1,01830
Oswego2,72449
Otsego99021
Putnam4,07742
Rensselaer3,091100
Rockland25,124141
Saratoga4,008100
Schenectady4,377109
Schoharie4087
Schuyler4288
Seneca56615
St. Lawrence1,54635
Steuben2,70946
Suffolk80,989942
Sullivan2,63938
Tioga1,45112
Tompkins1,72818
Ulster4,79155
Warren83321
Washington6349
Wayne1,93756
Westchester62,405578
Wyoming1,05340
Yates3983
Courtesy: New York State Health Department

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected