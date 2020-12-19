Onondaga Co. reports its 50th COVID-19 death in the last 7 days, making it deadliest week since pandemic began

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb, as the county just reported its most deaths due to COVID-19 over a seven-day span since the pandemic began Saturday.
Tragically, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 12 more deaths related to COVID-19 within the county Saturday.
Since Saturday, December 12, 50 people in Onondaga County have died due to COVID-19. This is the most deaths from COVID-19 the county has seen in one week since the pandemic began.
McMahon on Saturday, also announced 447 new cases of the virus within Onondaga County.
After a week of averaging less than 350 new cases per day, Saturday marked the second consecutive day the county had more than 400 new cases.
According to McMahon, 308 Onondaga County residents are currently in the hospital battling COVID-19 and 54 people are in the ICU.
Across the Central New York region, 6.98% of all test results reported Friday were positive. Also, about 28% of all hospital beds are available in the Central New York region. If a region has fewer than 15% of hospital beds available they could be subject to an Orange or Red Zone by the New York State Health Department.
COVID-19 positive rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|6.28%
|6.49%
|6.78%
|Central New York
|6.95%
|6.89%
|6.98%
|Finger Lakes
|8.26%
|8.31%
|8.45%
|Long Island
|5.97%
|6.08%
|6.19%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.14%
|6.17%
|6.27%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.03%
|8.21%
|8.24%
|New York City
|4.16%
|4.14%
|4.22%
|North Country
|4.46%
|4.51%
|4.59%
|Southern Tier
|2.36%
|2.48%
|2.46%
|Western New York
|6.57%
|6.57%
|6.64%
|Statewide
|5.24%
|5.25%
|5.36%
Statewide, New York’s COVID-19 positive rate on Friday was 5.18%. On top of that, hospitalizations across the state increased and 127 more New Yorkers tragically lost their lives to the virus Friday.
New York State’s complete COVID-19 data from Friday:
- Test Results Reported – 191,476
- Tested Positive – 9,919
- Percent Positive – 5.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 6,208 (+127)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 737
- Number ICU – 1,088 (+20)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 610 (+18)
- Total Discharges – 94,579 (+522)
- Deaths – 127
- Total Deaths – 28,474
Since the pandemic began, there have been 838,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|8,997
|176
|Allegany
|1,537
|35
|Broome
|6,938
|45
|Cattaraugus
|2,011
|35
|Cayuga
|1,953
|69
|Chautauqua
|2,720
|96
|Chemung
|4,028
|37
|Chenango
|962
|17
|Clinton
|777
|28
|Columbia
|1,337
|22
|Cortland
|1,688
|33
|Delaware
|566
|19
|Dutchess
|10,090
|131
|Erie
|35,953
|446
|Essex
|430
|8
|Franklin
|558
|18
|Fulton
|997
|16
|Genesee
|2,000
|177
|Greene
|969
|16
|Hamilton
|81
|4
|Herkimer
|1,401
|34
|Jefferson
|1,265
|49
|Lewis
|638
|8
|Livingston
|1,352
|34
|Madison
|1,820
|59
|Monroe
|27,059
|670
|Montgomery
|908
|16
|Nassau
|75,421
|763
|Niagara
|6,709
|127
|NYC
|377,229
|3,345
|Oneida
|9,178
|266
|Onondaga
|17,267
|407
|Ontario
|2,446
|79
|Orange
|20,876
|159
|Orleans
|1,018
|30
|Oswego
|2,724
|49
|Otsego
|990
|21
|Putnam
|4,077
|42
|Rensselaer
|3,091
|100
|Rockland
|25,124
|141
|Saratoga
|4,008
|100
|Schenectady
|4,377
|109
|Schoharie
|408
|7
|Schuyler
|428
|8
|Seneca
|566
|15
|St. Lawrence
|1,546
|35
|Steuben
|2,709
|46
|Suffolk
|80,989
|942
|Sullivan
|2,639
|38
|Tioga
|1,451
|12
|Tompkins
|1,728
|18
|Ulster
|4,791
|55
|Warren
|833
|21
|Washington
|634
|9
|Wayne
|1,937
|56
|Westchester
|62,405
|578
|Wyoming
|1,053
|40
|Yates
|398
|3
