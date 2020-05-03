Onondaga Co. reports potential COVID-19 exposures at East Syracuse Walmart and on Greyhound bus from NYC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced two more locations on Sunday that may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to Onondaga County’s Health Department, someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Walmart located at 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse on Tuesday, April 28.
The health department says the person who was at the Walmart with COVID-19 was not wearing a mask on that day.
If you were at the East Syracuse Walmart between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., you do not need to self quarantine. However, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited the Walmart.
If symptoms develop, contact your primary health care provider or the Upstate Triage Hotline at 315-464-3979.
The second potential COVID-19 exposure occurred on a Greyhound bus that left New York City on Monday, April 27.
A passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19 was on Greyhound bus, Schedule 0206. The bus left Port Authority in NYC on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. and arrived in Syracuse around 7:40 p.m. The passenger is not from Onondaga County, but they were wearing a mask.
If you were on that specific Greyhound bus, you are asked to self quarantine for 14 days after the incident, and if COVID-19 symptoms develop, contact your primary health care provider directly.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
For any phone numbers you may need to contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.
