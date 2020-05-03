Onondaga Co. reports potential COVID-19 exposures at East Syracuse Walmart and on Greyhound bus from NYC

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts’ estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County announced two more locations on Sunday that may have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to Onondaga County’s Health Department, someone who recently tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Walmart located at 6438 Basile Rowe in East Syracuse on Tuesday, April 28.

The health department says the person who was at the Walmart with COVID-19 was not wearing a mask on that day.

If you were at the East Syracuse Walmart between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., you do not need to self quarantine. However, the health department asks you to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after you visited the Walmart.

If symptoms develop, contact your primary health care provider or the Upstate Triage Hotline at 315-464-3979.

The second potential COVID-19 exposure occurred on a Greyhound bus that left New York City on Monday, April 27.

A passenger who later tested positive for COVID-19 was on Greyhound bus, Schedule 0206. The bus left Port Authority in NYC on Monday at about 2:30 p.m. and arrived in Syracuse around 7:40 p.m. The passenger is not from Onondaga County, but they were wearing a mask.

If you were on that specific Greyhound bus, you are asked to self quarantine for 14 days after the incident, and if COVID-19 symptoms develop, contact your primary health care provider directly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

For any phone numbers you may need to contact during the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

