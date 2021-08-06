Onondaga Co requiring all employees, guests to mask up in county buildings; Cortland following closely

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Effective Friday, Onondaga County made all employees mask up indoors at work, and now requires visitors to wear masks in county buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

This applies to places like the County Civil Courthouse, also home to the legislature, and the County Office Building.

This follows the CDC announcement on Sunday when the organization put Onondaga County in its “substantial transmission zone” for COVID, recommending masks for everyone indoors.

Up until Friday, the Onondaga County executive chose not to follow those guidelines, only mandating masks inside nursing homes and assisted living. The new mandate does not apply to private buildings, offices or homes.

Cortland County is enacting similar policies, although it is still in a moderate CDC transmission zone. The county encourages community members to wear a mask in all public indoor settings.