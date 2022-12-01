SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– Come January 1 there will be a new Sheriff in town for Onondaga County and Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley named the administration that will be working alongside him Wednesday night.

The team of seven appointed members is all retirees, four from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the members are currently school resource officers including the Undersheriff and three are women.

Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley’s appointments are as follows:

Undersheriff: Jeff Passino

Chief of Staff Services: Maureen Murphy

Chief of Custody Division: John Drapikowski

Chief of Patrol Police Division: Matt Fisher

Chief of Civil Division: Melissa Berlinski

Chief of Corrections: Rick Miori

Executive Secretary: Stephanie Powers

Shelley believes this team will help him achieve his goals of creating a better workplace and a stronger sheriff’s office.

Shelley plans to begin his term by first looking inward. He’ll have the state’s comptroller’s office conduct a full audit of the department and has recruited a volunteer review committee, spearheaded by the retired Geddes police chief, to offer an outside perspective on the inner workings of the sheriff’s office from top to bottom.

“They’re gonna be looking into our training looking into our fleet how our cars are run they’re gonna be looking at accreditation looking into our jails and we’re hoping to get that done by the end of January get the results by mid-Febrary and those recommendations of how we can do things better outside eyes look at things so I’m hoping to get that done and then move forward from that.” Sheriff-elect Toby Shelley

With those recommendations in hand Shelley and his administration will be looking at ways to work together with police departments across the county, boosting morale in the department, trying to get a new helicopter, and asking the Onondaga County legislature to fund a full-time civilian community relations position to help increase trust and transparency with the community.

On his first day in office, Shelley plans to walk through the same doors of the south station that we walked out of 11 years ago when he left the department.