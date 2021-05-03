Onondaga Co. Sheriff prices cameras for deputies at $3.5 million for five years; legislators set vote

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT – MARCH 2: West Valley City patrol officer Gatrell starts a body camera recording by pressing a button on his chest before he takes a theft report from a construction worker with his newly-issued body camera attached to the side of a pair of glasses on March 2, 2015 in West Valley City, Utah. West Valley City Police Department has issued 190 Taser Axon Flex body cameras for all it’s sworn officers to wear starting today. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Executive said Monday he will fund the purchase of cameras to be worn on deputies’ uniforms, but only for those who are actively policing the streets. Ryan McMahon said further research needs to be done on the technology being used by other kinds of deputies.

McMahon on Monday released the details he received from the Onondaga County Sheriff regarding the price for the cameras.

For a five-year contract with camera-brand Axon, also used by the Syracuse Police Department and New York State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office calculates a quote of $3,423,500.

The quote is broken down into four sections, one for each department of the sheriff’s office: civil, police, correction, and custody.

At a briefing Monday, County Executive Ryan McMahon says he will authorize $606,650 this year and similar funding in subsequent years to immediately outfit “police” deputies.

The county’s “police department” refers to the 224 deputies who patrol the streets. The agency asked for 224 personal devices, 40 secondary devices, 10 back-ups to be stocked, and 67 cameras for inside and outside deputies’ patrol cars.

The Onondaga County Legislature will meet Tuesday and is scheduled to vote to spend the $606,650 immediately.

McMahon says he will forward the additional requests to the Onondaga County Legislature’s Public Safety Committee for further review.

The Sheriff’s other departments deal with the jails, transportation of inmates and other law enforcement matters.

McMahon agreed to the purchase last month after Onondaga County Sheriff Eugene Conway demanded full funding immediately.