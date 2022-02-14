CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Monday marked one week from when Onondaga County Sheriff Civil Deputy Isaac Eames was accused of shooting and injuring his wife Karen, killing his 21-year-old son Troy and then killing himself.

New details have emerged about Deputy Eames and his role as a grant writer for the Sheriff’s Office. It was only days before shots were fired that Eames was questioned at work for attempting to transfer more than $40,000 from the Sheriff’s Office into his personal bank account two months ago.

Onondaga County Sheriff Gene Conway confirms the questioning of Deputy Eames, who had access to office finances, but specifies he was not under formal investigation.

Instead, the attempted bank transfer prompted the Sheriff to request an audit from the Onondaga County Comptroller’s office, who reviews all tax-dollar-related spending.

In a statement sent to NewsChannel 9, Sheriff Gene Conway said, “After the interview, I personally requested that the comptroller’s office conduct an audit of all financials that Deputy Eames had responsibility for. We are aways away from any conclusions. We will work with the comptroller’s office, and they will play a large role in any conclusions.”

Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick also confirmed his office’s Racket Bureau is investigating the possible financial discrepancy.

It remains unclear if Deputy Eames intended to take the $40,000 or attempted to transfer it by mistake. Sheriff Conway also stressed it’s unclear if the audit had any influence on Monday’s deadly shooting and suicide.

An audit conducted by the Onondaga County Comptroller’s office in January 2019 concluded the Sheriff’s Office did not “perform due diligence in maintaining their grants,” which were overseen by Deputy Eames at the time.

You can read the full audit below:

Karen Eames remains in fair condition at Upstate University Hospital as of Monday. In a Facebook post, Karen asks for messages of support to keep coming from the community, stating it “helps her find the strength.”

A funeral for Troy Eames (21) will be held Saturday, February 19 at 10:00 a.m. at Pope John XXIII Catholic Church on Soule Road in Liverpool. Calling hours will be held there Friday, February 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.