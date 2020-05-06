Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s deputies trying to round up cows on the loose in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to round up at least three cows that are loose in Liverpool.

🐄🐄 HOLY COW🐄🐄



We got 🐮 loose in Liverpool‼️@OnondagaSheriff deputies are trying to round up at least three‼️



We don’t know how/why they got out or where they’re from #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/Y2f17P2k6E — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) May 6, 2020

Deputies are unsure of how the cows got out or where they are from.