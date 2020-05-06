Onondaga Co. Sheriff’s deputies trying to round up cows on the loose in Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s deputies are trying to round up at least three cows that are loose in Liverpool.
Deputies are unsure of how the cows got out or where they are from.
