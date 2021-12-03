Onondaga Co. Sheriffs Office: Liverpool High School threat unfounded

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Reports of a gun on the campus of Liverpool High School were unfounded Friday according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
According to a Sheriff’s Office spokesman, deputies responded to Liverpool High School to investigate a possible school violence threat made by a student.
The Liverpool Central School District posted this information on their website Friday afternoon:
Earlier today a rumor began circulating that someone brought a weapon to Liverpool High School. The district and local law enforcement are in the process of thoroughly investigating the incident, and have not found any validity to this rumor at this time.
As always, the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority, and your assistance is a valuable resource. I encourage our students, parents and staff to be vigilant and if you see something, say something. In an emergency situation, such as an alleged threat, do not hesitate to call law enforcement directly or reach out to school administration.