Onondaga Co. Volunteer Firefighters meet with local officials over financial concerns

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For years, volunteer firefighters in New York have been struggling to find money to keep their departments in service.

Each year, crews in Onondaga County meet with local and state officials to talk about their place in the legislative agenda.

A main focus of the meeting is how to pay for the growing number of EMS calls in New York. Firefighters say they need to recover some of those costs, which are adding up.

Tom Czajak, Onondaga County Volunteer Firemen’s Association’s Director, said, “They do hear us. I think there’s great respect from our elected officials regarding the job the volunteer fire service and their personnel do. The other thing we need to do now is address how to take our limited resources financially and point them in the right direction.”

Recruitment and retention has also been at its lowest in recent years. They’re looking at incentives for volunteers, including a state property tax cut for being a firefighter.

More from NewsChannel 9: