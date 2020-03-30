Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours | Syracuse-Area Take Out | Ithaca-Area Take Out | City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Onondaga Co. waiting on $1M supply order as colleges donate ‘pallets of toilet paper’

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County leaders are waiting on a $1 million order of personal protective equipment to help restock local hospitals, doctor’s offices and nursing homes, the county executive told NewsChannel 9 at his daily briefing.

The county’s Commissioner of Emergency Management elaborated that the order includes thousands to tens-of-thousands pieces of PPE including gloves, masks and medical gowns.

On Monday, St. Joseph’s Hospital put out a public notice thanking area schools for donations of PPE but putting a request out for much more.

“We’re taking it day by day, ” says St. Joseph’s Hospital’s manager of emergency management and disaster preparedness.

While the supplies are in high demand worldwide, Central New York’s hospitals have been able to keep up to get through each day.

Some medical workers have complained about not have access or having to reuse masks.

As Onondaga County waits for that big order, a big shipment of toilet paper has already arrived. County Executive Ryan McMahon tells NewsChannel 9 that “pallets of toilet paper” were donated by Syracuse University, LeMoyne College and Onondaga Community College.

NewsChannel 9 was able to tour the facility where the toilet paper is being stored, but because the room is being secured by sheriff’s deputies, agreed not to disclose the location.

Rolls of toilet paper will now be included in food deliveries to senior citizens and other essential workers who either shouldn’t be out shopping in stores or don’t have time for it because they’re working to help the crisis.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Andrew Donovan on Twitter @AndrewDonovan.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected