Onondaga Co. waiting on $1M supply order as colleges donate ‘pallets of toilet paper’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County leaders are waiting on a $1 million order of personal protective equipment to help restock local hospitals, doctor’s offices and nursing homes, the county executive told NewsChannel 9 at his daily briefing.

The county’s Commissioner of Emergency Management elaborated that the order includes thousands to tens-of-thousands pieces of PPE including gloves, masks and medical gowns.

On Monday, St. Joseph’s Hospital put out a public notice thanking area schools for donations of PPE but putting a request out for much more.

“We’re taking it day by day, ” says St. Joseph’s Hospital’s manager of emergency management and disaster preparedness.

While the supplies are in high demand worldwide, Central New York’s hospitals have been able to keep up to get through each day.

Some medical workers have complained about not have access or having to reuse masks.

As Onondaga County waits for that big order, a big shipment of toilet paper has already arrived. County Executive Ryan McMahon tells NewsChannel 9 that “pallets of toilet paper” were donated by Syracuse University, LeMoyne College and Onondaga Community College.

NewsChannel 9 was able to tour the facility where the toilet paper is being stored, but because the room is being secured by sheriff’s deputies, agreed not to disclose the location.

Rolls of toilet paper will now be included in food deliveries to senior citizens and other essential workers who either shouldn’t be out shopping in stores or don’t have time for it because they’re working to help the crisis.

