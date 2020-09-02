Onondaga Co. will replace the culvert on South Street

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Transportation will now replace the culvert — a structure that allows water to flow under a road — on South Street.

It will be specifically on Apulia Road over Rush Creek in the Town of DeWitt.

The road will be open to traffic starting on Thursday.

This culvert replacement project was part of Bridge New York Program that was administered by the New York State Department of Transportation.