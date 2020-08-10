Onondaga Co. working to reduce number of water chestnuts

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department is working to reduce the number of water chestnuts in the Seneca River in the Baldwinsville and Three-Rivers area.
Water chestnuts are plans that are rooted in the bottom of the river. They spread quickly and their seeds can remain dormant for several years.
This makes the elimination process a multi-year effort.
Due to its thick formation, water chestnuts hinder navigation, crowd native plants and reduce fish habitat.
