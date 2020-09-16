Onondaga Co. working to revitalize the Town of Geddes

TOWN OF GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For years, Onondaga County has invested in the Town of Geddes, hoping to improve the quality of life there.

On Wednesday morning, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced new opportunities for home and business owners.

This all started when the county invested $1 million into the businesses on Milton Avenue, making them look better.

Now, the county got more money — $950,000 — to expand on that program.

Plus, they are helping homeowners all throughout the Town of Geddes by offering one percent interest loans for people to fix up the inside and outside of their homes.

The loans can be paid back over the span of 10 years and a homeowner can borrow up to $25,000.

McMahon said this is all part of their goal to make the Town of Geddes a place people want to live and stay.

We know investing in the housing stock will help stimulate the economy, it will help keep property values where they should be. Property values help get and pay for services for the village, for the town, for the county. So that’s important. Onondaga Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon

The county also announced a grant program for people who need help making emergency repairs to their home but haven’t been able to get to it because of COVID-19.

Under the Home Repair Program, if you’re at 80 percent of the median income level, you may be eligible for a grant to get some of those repairs paid for.

Landlords can get a five percent interest loan for rental property improvements.